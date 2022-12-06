Left Menu

Nitish ducks queries on exit polls predicting BJP win in Gujarat, HP

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:11 IST
Nitish ducks queries on exit polls predicting BJP win in Gujarat, HP
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday ducked queries about exit polls predicting wins, in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, for his former ally BJP which he has vowed to defeat with the help of a united opposition in the next general elections.

Most exit polls have predicted a huge victory for the BJP in Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while the party has been shown to have a slight edge over the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

“Janata Malik hai” (the people are our master), said Kumar, trying to ward off the queries of journalists.

When pressed further, he quipped “do I ever say anything in such matters” even as he insisted that all should wait for the final results to be announced on Thursday.

The JD(U) leader was talking to reporters after paying tributes to Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar at a statue installed near the Patna High Court.

He also expressed deep reverence for the Father of the Indian Constitution, especially for the thrust on the uplift of underdogs.

Replying to another query, Kumar expressed happiness that his rival turned alliance partner Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, was doing fine after a successful kidney transplant operation on Monday in Singapore.

''I spoke to people there over the phone. I am very happy that Lalu ji is in good shape'', said Kumar.

