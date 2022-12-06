UP assembly Winter Session adjourned sine die

The Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday, a day before its scheduled end.

The three-day session started on Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna proposed to adjourn the House sine die, and after the consent of the members, Speaker Satish Mahana made an announcement to the effect.

The House was proposed to be held for three days from Monday to Wednesday.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government presented demands for a supplementary grant of Rs 33,769 crore for 2022-23, making budgetary provisions for the Global Investors Summit in February and the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. The supplementary budget was passed by voice vote on Tuesday after discussion.

