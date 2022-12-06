Left Menu

Noted economist and ex-Union minister Yoginder Alagh passes away

Former Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, Sudarshan Iyengar, said Alaghs contribution to the planning of the Narmada project was also remarkable.He was fond of introducing himself as the professor working at SPIESR.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-12-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 20:50 IST
Noted economist and ex-Union minister Yoginder Alagh passes away

Noted economist and former Union minister Yoginder K Alagh passed away here on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, his family said.

Alagh (83) was an emeritus professor at the Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research (SPIESR) in Ahmedabad. He was not keeping well for some time, his son Munish Alagh said, adding his father breathed his last on Tuesday evening.

Y K Alagh was born in Chakwal in present-day Pakistan in 1939 and studied at the University of Rajasthan. He had a doctorate in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

He was also a former vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi and taught economics at the University of Rajasthan, IIM Calcutta, the University of Jodhpur, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Alagh was elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 1996 and remained a member of the Upper House till 2000.

He served as the Union minister of state for Planning and Programme Implementation, Science and Technology and Power during 1996-98. He also served as the chairman of the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) from 2006 to 2012. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the death of Alagh and said he was a distinguished scholar passionate about various aspects of public policy, particularly rural development.

Dr Umakant Dash, Director, IRMA, said Dr Alagh was a revered figure in the sphere of agriculture economy in the nation. ''He was chairman of IRMA from 2006-2012. In his tenure, he brought a sea-change to the Institute's culture and approach to its academic endeavours, particularly with the introduction of the crucial Academic Council,'' Dash said in a statement.

Alagh's demise is an irreparable loss not only to IRMA but also to the whole nation, he added.

Alagh was a Member of the Planning Commission and had also served as the chairman of the Bureau of Industrial Costs and Prices in the Ministry of Industry.

He has been the chairman of the Agricultural Prices Commission of India, adviser to the Planning Commission of India and the chairman of the Economic Group of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. Former Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, Sudarshan Iyengar, said Alagh's contribution to the planning of the Narmada project was also remarkable.

''He was fond of introducing himself as the professor working at SPIESR. Since his wife Rakshaben is a Gujarati, Alagh used to say that he is Gujarat's son-in-law. He was also the chairman of the Narmada Planning Group, which worked for the overall planning of the Narmada project in Gujarat,'' said Iyengar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022