UDP announces first list of 32 candidates for upcoming Meghalaya polls

The United Democratic Party (UDP), one of the largest regional political parties in the state, on Tuesday announced its first list of 32 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, which includes seven sitting legislators, including three cabinet ministers.

UDP supremo and Assembly speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, who will be seeking his re-election from Mairang constituency, said the state needs a strong and independent political alternative.

Meghalaya is one of three north-eastern states where elections are expected to be held early next year.

The UDP is an ally of the current National People's Party (NPP)-led ruling coalition in the state. The BJP is also a partner in the alliance.

Names of 32 candidates were announced after the list received approval of the party's state election committee, Lyngdoh stated.

''Three cabinet ministers have been given tickets -- Kyrmen Shylla from Khliehriat, Lahkmen Rymbui from Amlarem, and Brolding Nongsiej from Mawthadraishan.

''Legislators who feature in the list are Nujorki Sungoh from Mookaiaw, Balajied Kupar Synrem from Shella and Pius Marwein from Ranikor,'' the UDP chief stated.

Others who received nomination include four former MLAs and five sitting members of autonomous district councils in the state.

Felicitating the candidates, Lyngdoh said, ''National parties have mostly dominated the political landscape of this north-eastern state.

''The state of Meghalaya has always seen national parties dominating the political landscape. At present, there is a growing need for a strong and independent political alternative, one that could stand up for the aspirations of the people of the state.'' PTI JOP RMS RMS

