U.S. military says no 'hard data' showing vaccine mandate hurts recruiting

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 03:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 03:03 IST
The U.S. military has no hard data to back up claims by top Republicans in Congress that the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is hurting recruiting, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"I've not seen any hard data that directly links the COVID mandate to an affect on our recruiting," Austin told a news conference.

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and other Republicans are pushing the Biden administration to lift the American military's mandate requiring troops to be vaccinated against COVID, arguing it hurts recruiting.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

