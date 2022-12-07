MCD polls: BJP ahead of AAP in early trends

Left Menu

The BJP is leading in 107 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party in 95, according to early trends available Wednesday for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD elections. The counting of votes polled in the elections began 8 am amid tight security.The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD was held on December 4 with a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 09:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The BJP is leading in 107 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party in 95, according to early trends available Wednesday for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. The Congress was ahead on nine seats as counting of votes progressed.

In Timarpur, AAP's Promila Gupta was leading over her BJP rival Amarlata Sangwan while Guddi Devi Jatav of the AAP was ahead in Malka Ganj with her BJP rival Reka trailing by 254 votes. BJP's Neelam Budhraja was leading in Dhirpur ward, while Suman Kumari of the party surged ahead on the Azadpur seat, according to initial trends.

In the Chauhan Banger ward, Congress' Shagufta Chaudhary Zubair was leading by 2,443 votes, followed by AAP's Asma Begum. The counting of votes polled in the elections began 8 am amid tight security.

The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4 with a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.

The results of this election, largely touted as a three-cornered contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress, may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls, as the Congress seeks to regain lost turf.

Most exit polls have, however, predicted a huge win for the AAP over the BJP with the Congress being a distant third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

