BJP wins 10 seats, AAP 6 as first MCD results out

The BJP has won 10 seats and the AAP six in the MCD polls, according to the State Election Commission, as the counting of votes on began on Wednesday morning. The AAPs Ankush Narang has won from the Ranjeet Nagar seat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 10:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The BJP has won 10 seats and the AAP six in the MCD polls, according to the State Election Commission, as the counting of votes on began on Wednesday morning. The counting of votes polled in the December 4 MCD elections commenced at 8 am amid tight security at the 42 counting centres across Delhi. Sultana Abad of the AAP won the Jama Masjid ward, while the party's Sarika Chaudhary defeated Congress' Farhad Suri by a margin of 244 votes in the Daryaganj seat.

The BJP's Alka Raghav emerged victorious in Laxmi Nagar by a margin of 3,819 votes, while the party's Rohini D candidate Smita also registered a win. The AAP's Ankush Narang has won from the Ranjeet Nagar seat.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

