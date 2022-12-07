Left Menu

LS adjourned till 12 noon after paying tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, other departed leaders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 11:34 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned till 12 noon after paying glowing tributes to sitting MP and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and eight former members who died in recent months.

As soon as the House met at 11 am on the first day of the winter session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condoled the death of Yadav and the former MPs, and said their contributions to society would be remembered forever.

Talking about Yadav, Birla said he represented the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat at the time of his demise on October 10 and was elected to the lower house for seven times.

Yadav was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms and also served as defence minister, he said.

Birla also paid tributes to eight former MPs who died in recent months.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, other union ministers, opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, T R Baalu, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Farooq Abdullah among others were present in the House.

