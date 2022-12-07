Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 11:53 IST
MCD polls: Transgender candidate Bobi wins from Sultanpuri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
AAP leader and the lone transgender candidate in the fray for MCD polls Bobi on Wednesday won from the Sultanpuri-A ward, according to the State Election Commission.

Bobi defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes.

After being chosen to represent the party, Bobi had said she wants to beautify her constituency and improve the lives of her neighbours. Bobi had said that she would work to weed out corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

