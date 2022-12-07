Left Menu

Need 'blessings' of Centre, PM Modi to improve civic amenities, says Kejriwal after MCD poll win

The AAP national convener batted for positive politics in the country to ensure that India becomes number one country in the world.We all have to improve the condition of Delhi and I need cooperation of all, including the BJP and Congress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 15:29 IST
Need 'blessings' of Centre, PM Modi to improve civic amenities, says Kejriwal after MCD poll win
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the people for AAP's victory in the MCD polls and sought the cooperation of the BJP and the Congress as well as the ''blessings'' of the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve civic amenities here. The AAP national convener batted for positive politics in the country to ensure that India becomes number one country in the world.

''We all have to improve the condition of Delhi and I need cooperation of all, including the BJP and Congress. We need cooperation of all, especially the help and blessings of the Centre and the prime minister to do so,'' Kejriwal said in his victory speech at AAP headquarters here on DDU Marg.

The AAP won 132 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls while the BJP was runner up with wins in 104 wards. The AAP's victory ended BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present at the victory celebration of the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

