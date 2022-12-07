"Why China Bazaar everywhere..." KCR attacks Centre on 'Make in India'

Attacking the Centre over the "Make in India" scheme, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday questioned the import of Chinese goods in India saying why China Bazaar can be seen everywhere. Addressing a public meeting at Jagtial, Chief Minister KCR said, "Where is Make in India? What do you see? You can see a China Bazaar at Gorutla Mission hospital. China Bazaar at Jagitial. China Bazaar at Karimnagar Circus ground. Is this the make in India? Where is Make India Bazaar?"

"Why is China Bazaar in every village? Why are nail cutters, shaving blades, chairs, sofas and Diwali crackers coming from China? Why are they encouraged? These words should not be taken lightly. Everybody should think about it," added KCR. KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been at loggerheads over several issues where the former is believed to be making efforts to emerge as a face of Opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

KCR's remarks came at a time when the Centre on Wednesday informed the Parliament that the government's reforms result in a consistent increase of Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow and India registered its highest-ever annual FDI inflow of USD 84.84 billion in the financial year 2021-22. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, 'Make in India' is an initiative launched on September 25, 2014 to facilitate investment, foster innovation, build best-in-class infrastructure, and make India a hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation. It is one of the unique 'Vocal for Local' initiatives that promoted India's manufacturing domain to the world. (ANI)

