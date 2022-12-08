Left Menu

Mexico foreign minister says has not spoken with Peru's Castillo

Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday that he has not spoken to Peru's Pedro Castillo after his removal from office, and emphasized Mexico has a history of granting asylum to those facing political persecution. "I have not spoken with (Castillo) today ... He added that the Mexican embassy in Peru was operating normally.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-12-2022 04:53 IST
Mexico foreign minister says has not spoken with Peru's Castillo
Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday that he has not spoken to Peru's Pedro Castillo after his removal from office, and emphasized Mexico has a history of granting asylum to those facing political persecution.

"I have not spoken with (Castillo) today ... I can't give you more details on that," Ebrard told reporters when discussing "the right to asylum" in Mexico. He added that the Mexican embassy in Peru was operating normally.

