Mexico foreign minister says has not spoken with Peru's Castillo
Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday that he has not spoken to Peru's Pedro Castillo after his removal from office, and emphasized Mexico has a history of granting asylum to those facing political persecution. "I have not spoken with (Castillo) today ... He added that the Mexican embassy in Peru was operating normally.
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-12-2022 04:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 04:53 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday that he has not spoken to Peru's Pedro Castillo after his removal from office, and emphasized Mexico has a history of granting asylum to those facing political persecution.
"I have not spoken with (Castillo) today ... I can't give you more details on that," Ebrard told reporters when discussing "the right to asylum" in Mexico. He added that the Mexican embassy in Peru was operating normally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pedro Castillo
- Mexico
- Mexican
- Peru
- Castillo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indigenous fashion designers, artisans challenge plagiarism on Mexico City runway
PREVIEW-Soccer-Messi's Argentina seek rapid redemption against Mexico
In Mexico, Aztec dig sets new records as royal mystery deepens
FACTBOX-Soccer-Argentina v Mexico World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue, stats and odds
Soccer-Mexico game will be like a final for Argentina, says Lautaro