Gujarat assembly: Trends show BJP headed for a sweeping victory

Counting of votes for a new assembly in Gujarat got underway Thursday, with early trends pointing to a sweeping victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has not lost an election in the state since 1995.

The BJP was leading in 147 seats, while Congress was ahead in 19 and the AAP was winning 6 seats, according to early trends reported by the Election Commission. Others were leading on four seats.

Several sitting BJP MLAs were among those who were leading in initial trends. Purnesh Modi, Kanubhai Desai and Hardik Patel were among those leading. Two independent candidates were leading in Dhanera and Vaghodia seats.

AAP's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi was leading in Khambhalia. The party's candidates were also leading in Somnath, Dediapada, Dhari, Vyara, Varachha Road, Gariadhar, Jamnagar (North), Botad, and Bhiloda.

BJP has so far received 53.5 per cent vote share, Congress 26.5 and AAP 13.3 per cent.

The results of the two-phase elections, held earlier this month, are being watched more for the performance of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) battling to grab the status of the main opposition party in the state.

