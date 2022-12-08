Four-time MLA, Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri leading in Haroli

Four-time MLA and Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri has a lead of over 3,200 votes over his nearest BJP rival Ram Kumar in Himachal Pradesh's Haroli constituency, according to the Election Commission. The leader of opposition in the state assembly has defeated Kumar in the last two assembly polls in the state.

Haroli in Himachal Pradesh's Una district is a key constituency, particularly for the Congress that has been scoring wins from here despite the BJP's sway and is aiming at regaining power in the hill state.

Journalist-turned-politician Agnihotri is contesting for the fifth time, after winning four times in a row.

It is a triangular contest in Haroli among the Congress, the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, which has fielded Ravinder Pal Singh Mann, a new entrant in the state elections. Naresh Kumar (BSP) and Ashwani Kumar Rana (Rashtriya Devbhui Party) are also in the fray from the seat.

Across large swathes of the constituency which borders Punjab, Agnihotri's supporters are clamouring for their leader to be made the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress in case the party wins.

Though Haroli borders Punjab, the AAP has not been able to make a mark in the constituency.

BJP's Kumar, a former teacher, has sought votes claiming that he remained among the people of Haroli despite losing elections and helped them in their time of need and has urged voters to give him a chance once.

The ruling BJP in the state out to beat the historical trend of anti-incumbency in the state by repeating its government.

