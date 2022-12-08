Left Menu

Bypoll Results: Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav leads in Uttar Pradesh's Maipuri

The bypoll to Mainpuri parliamentary seat was held on December 5, and over 56 per cent of voting was recorded. The parliamentary seat had fallen vacant after the demise of SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Counting for Mainpuri bypoll underway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav, the wife of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, is leading from the Mainpuri parliamentary seat according to Election Commission trends. The Mainpuri parliamentary seat fell vacant after the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Raghuraj Singh Shakya was trailing, shows the initial trends of counting of votes for the bypolls.

The counting of votes for the Mainpuri parliamentary seat started at the College of Dairy Technology in Etawah at 08.00 am on Thursday. Polling in Mainpuri was held on Monday. Until 10.35 am, SP candidate Dimple Yadav was leading with a total of 84251 votes, and the counting of votes is still on. Yadav's nearest rival BJP Candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya received 38988 votes, while Bhartiya Krishak Dal candidate Pramod Kumar Yadav received 454 votes, shows official figures.

"The first round of counting is over, tabulation of results for this round is underway. It's expected to complete counting by 12.30 pm," DM Etawah Avinash Rai said speaking to reporters. The bypoll to Mainpuri parliamentary seat was held on December 5, and over 56 per cent of voting was recorded. The parliamentary seat had fallen vacant after the demise of SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. (ANI)

