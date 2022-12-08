UP: Non-bailable warrant against former BJP MLA, 9 others for failing to appear before court in 2017 case

A local court here has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former BJP MLA Sanjay Yadav and nine other party leaders for failing to appear before it in a case pertaining to holding a public meeting without permission.

The case dates back to 2017. The then SHO at Sikandarpur police station here Ashok Kumar had registered an FIR against Yadav and nine other local BJP leaders for also blocking a road in addition to holding the rally without permission during assembly election.

Advocate Tribhuvan Nath Yadav on Thursday said MP MLA Special Court Judge Tapasya Tripathi issued the arrest warrants against all the ten accused on Wednesday as they did not appear before the court on Wednesday despite instructions.

The court has asked the Ballia Superintendent of Police to ensure that the arrest warrant is served before December 15.

