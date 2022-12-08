As per trends, Congress will form its government in Himachal Pradesh: Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda on Thursday said the Congress will form its government in Himachal Pradesh going by the present election result trends.

The Congress is inching towards victory in the hill state with it leading in 38 seats, according to data on the Election Commission website.

''As per trends, we are going to form our government in Himachal Pradesh,'' Hooda told PTI.

''I would be leaving soon for Shimla along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla,'' he said.

The Congress has asked Hooda, Baghel and Shukla to leave for Shimla and keep its flock of MLAs together and hold consultations for government formation there.

The Congress had campaigned extensively in Himachal Pradesh, urging voters to maintain the tradition of voting out the incumbent.

Himachal Pradesh has followed the tradition of alternating governments in the past four decades and the Congress and the BJP were directly pitted against each other in the hill state.

