Biggest credit for Gujarat's victory goes to people's trust in PM Modi: Rajnath

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modis popularity and his credibility for the partys historic win in the Gujarat assembly polls.The BJP is set for a landslide victory in Gujarat to retain power for a seventh straight term and is likely to break previous records by winning the highest number of seats in any assembly election in the state.In a series of tweets, Singh said the BJPs historic victory in the Gujarat elections is a victory of the partys commitment to development, good governance and public welfare.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Image Credit: ANI
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and his credibility for the party's historic win in the Gujarat assembly polls.

The BJP is set for a landslide victory in Gujarat to retain power for a seventh straight term and is likely to break previous records by winning the highest number of seats in any assembly election in the state.

In a series of tweets, Singh said the BJP's ''historic victory'' in the Gujarat elections is a victory of the party's commitment to development, good governance and public welfare. ''The biggest credit for this victory goes to public's trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his popularity and credibility. Congratulations to him and thanks to the public,'' he said.

Singh also congratulated BJP's national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the party's state unit head C R Patil for the BJP's performance in the state. He said with tireless hardwork of all these leaders, ''the BJP has created a new history, breaking all records''.

In the initial trends, BJP was looking to get more than 150 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.

