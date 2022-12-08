Left Menu

Cong's Baghel, Hooda, Shukla to head to Himachal as party likely to get majority

The Congress is sending Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior leaders Bhupinder Hooda and Rajeev Shukla to Himachal Pradesh on Thursday with the possibility of the party getting a majority in the hill state.The party is sending two observers -- Hooda and Baghel -- along with me.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 13:52 IST
''The party is sending two observers -- Hooda and Baghel -- along with me. We will be travelling in some time to Himachal today,'' Shukla told PTI.

''Though the results are still coming in but it is a victory of the people. With the blessings of God, if the Congress wins, we will do everything possible for the interest of the people of Himachal Pradesh. Priyanka ji (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) campaigned a lot, she worked really hard,'' he said.

Speaking with reporters later, Shukla said Priyanka Gandhi took the reins of the campaign in her hands and did a a great job with it.

He also thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and general secretary organisation K C Venugopal for their cooperation in poll preparations.

He said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra had also had an indirect impact on the elections and among the people.

While Shukla is AICC in-charge Himachal Pradesh, Baghel was appointed senior observer for the polls.

The Congress was leading in Himachal on 39 seats, while the BJP was leading on 25 and had won one seat. The majority mark was 35 in the 68-member assembly.

