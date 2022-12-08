BJP's Sukh Ram Chaudhary retains Poanta Sahib seat
BJP candidate and sitting minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary on Thursday retained the Poanta Sahib Assembly seat in Himachal Pradeshs Sirmaur by defeating his Congress rival. He defeated Congress candidate Kirnesh Jung by a margin of 8,596 votes.
BJP candidate and sitting minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary on Thursday retained the Poanta Sahib Assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur by defeating his Congress rival. He defeated Congress candidate Kirnesh Jung by a margin of 8,596 votes. There were nine candidates in the fray from this seat.
So far the BJP has won four seats and is leading in 21 seats, while the Congress has won two and is leading in 38 out of the 68 seats. Independents are ahead in three seats.
