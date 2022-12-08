Left Menu

HP polls: Independent candidate Hoshiyar Singh wins from Dehra

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:50 IST
Independent candidate Hoshiyar Singh won the Dehra assembly seat, defeating his Congress rivals by more than 3,500 votes in the Himachal Pradesh poll results announce Thursday.

Singh defeated Rajesh Sharma by a margin of 3,877 votes.

Singh, an Independent MLA, had joined the BJP just before the November 12 assembly polls in the state, but he was denied the ticket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

