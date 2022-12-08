HP polls: Independent candidate Hoshiyar Singh wins from Dehra

Independent candidate Hoshiyar Singh won the Dehra assembly seat, defeating his Congress rivals by more than 3,500 votes in the Himachal Pradesh poll results announce Thursday.

Singh defeated Rajesh Sharma by a margin of 3,877 votes.

Singh, an Independent MLA, had joined the BJP just before the November 12 assembly polls in the state, but he was denied the ticket.

