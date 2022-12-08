Left Menu

AAP gained national party status in 10 yrs, thankful to people of Gujarat: Sanjay Singh

All leaders worked hard and visited rural areas in Gujarat, he said during a press conference.Gujarat is considered the home turf of the BJP, yet the AAP managed to get 35 lakh votes, he added.The BJP appeared headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat as the latest trends showed the party was leading in 155 of the states 182 Assembly seats that went to polls earlier this month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 15:27 IST
AAP gained national party status in 10 yrs, thankful to people of Gujarat: Sanjay Singh
AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Thursday said that his party gained national party status in just 10 years and thanked the people of Gujarat for it.

Singh said his party's leaders worked hard and ''we are thankful to the people of Gujarat because of whom we got this recognition''.

''The AAP managed to bag the status of national party in just 10 years. That's the pace of growth of this party. We got around 35 lakh votes in Gujarat. All leaders worked hard and visited rural areas in Gujarat,'' he said during a press conference.

''Gujarat is considered the home turf of the BJP, yet the AAP managed to get 35 lakh votes,'' he added.

The BJP appeared headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat as the latest trends showed the party was leading in 155 of the state's 182 Assembly seats that went to polls earlier this month. The Congress was seen finishing a distant second, with leads in 18 seats, while the AAP was leading in six seats. Others, including an Independent candidate, were ahead in three seats, the Election Commission said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022