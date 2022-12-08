Left Menu

Gujarat elections: CM Bhupendra Patel wins from Ghatlodia

AAP candidate Vijay Patel was in the third place with 15,902 votes.Patidar-dominated Ghatlodia seat, which is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, has given Gujarat two chief ministers -- Bhupendra Patel and Anandiben Patel.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-12-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 16:08 IST
Gujarat elections: CM Bhupendra Patel wins from Ghatlodia
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday won a second consecutive victory from the urban constituency of Ghatlodia with a margin of 1.92 lakh.

The BJP has already announced that Patel will retain the post of chief minister.

Patel got 2,12,480 votes, against 21,120 votes polled by his Congress rival Amiben Yagnik. AAP candidate Vijay Patel was in the third place with 15,902 votes.

Patidar-dominated Ghatlodia seat, which is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, has given Gujarat two chief ministers -- Bhupendra Patel and Anandiben Patel. It is a stronghold of the BJP.

In 2017, despite the Patidar quota agitation which made things difficult for the ruling party, Bhupendra Patel had won the seat with a margin of 1.17 lakh votes. Ghatlodia, which has around 3.70 lakh registered voters, was carved out as an assembly constituency following delimitation in 2012. Earlier, it was a part of Sarkhej constituency.

In 2012, Anandiben Patel had won the seat with a margin of more than 1.1 lakh.

Against the incumbent chief minister, the Congress fielded noted lawyer and activist Amiben Yagnik whose door-to-door campaign focussed on price rise, unemployment and alleged corruption. Besides Patidars, the other dominant social group in the constituency is the Rabaris, who are classified as OBC. The community's votes are mostly split between the Congress and BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022