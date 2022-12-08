UP bypoll: BJP breaches Azam Khan's stronghold, wins Rampur Sadar for first time
The BJP on Thursday won the Rampur Sadar assembly seat for the first time as its candidate Akash Saxena defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival Asim Raja.
Bypoll to the Rampur Sadar seat, considered an Azam Khan stronghold, was necessitated after the SP leader was sentenced to three years in jail in a hate speech case, and subsequently disqualified as MLA.
Saxena, who won by a margin of 33,702 votes, has been handed over the winners certificate by the Returning officer. This is the first time the BJP has won the Rampur Sadar assembly seat.
Azam Khan cannot contest elections for the next six years due to his conviction.
The bypoll was held on December 5.
