Left Menu

Athawale praises PM Modi for BJP's performance in Gujarat elections

When asked that Congress is leading in Himachal Pradesh elections, he said, "We accept our defeat there and in democracy the will of the people prevails."

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 17:21 IST
Athawale praises PM Modi for BJP's performance in Gujarat elections
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale speaking to ANI on Thuesday. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that BJP's victory in the Gujarat assembly elections is the result of work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state over the years. Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "This is a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the work he had done over the years it is the result of that. I thank the people of Gujarat for this. Congress and AAP have been wiped out from the state."

When asked that Congress is leading in Himachal Pradesh elections, he said, "We accept our defeat there and in democracy the will of the people prevails." BJP is set for a record performance and a landmark victory in Gujarat and Congress is poised to form government in Himachal Pradesh according to the results and trends of the counting of votes on Thursday.

The BJP is poised to break all records of electoral performance in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and is set to get the highest number of seats won by a political party in the state's history. According to the latest information from the Election Commission, BJP is expected to win 158 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly having already won 79 seats and leading on 79 seats. Aam Aadmi Party has made its entry in the state assembly having won two seats and leading on two more. The party has increased its vote percentage to 12.87 per cent in an indication of its growing presence in the state.

The Congress is set to suffer its worst electoral defeat in Gujarat, having won seven seats and leading on nine.The BJP, which has won its seventh straight election in Gujarat, is set to not only improve its own best record of 127 seats in 2002 - the first election with Narendra Modi as chief minister - but the Congress tally of 149 seats in 1985. In Himachal Pradesh, Congress is slated to win 39 of 68 seats, having won 26 and leading on 13. The BJP has won 14 seats and is leading on 12. Independents have won three seats and AAP failed to open its account in the state.

In terms of vote share in Himachal, Congress is only marginally ahead of the BJP having got 43.88 per cent of votes compared to 42.99 per cent of its rival. Others have garnered 10.4 per cent vote share in the hill state. The Congress, which had not projected a Chief Ministerial candidate in the hill state, is planning a meeting its MLAs in Chandigarh with some of its leaders apprehending "poaching" attempts by BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022