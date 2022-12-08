Left Menu

Humbly accept mandate of people of Gujarat, will keep fighting for ideals of country: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 17:27 IST
Humbly accept mandate of people of Gujarat, will keep fighting for ideals of country: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter/ Bharat Jodo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Congress suffering a crushing defeat in Gujarat, its former president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the mandate of the people and will continue to fight for their rights as well as the ideals of the country.

After giving a tough fight to the BJP in 2017 Assembly polls in Gujarat by winning 77 seats, the Congress has hit a nadir in the western state where it was set to win just 17 seats.

''We humbly accept the mandate of the people of Gujarat. We will reorganize, work hard and continue fighting for the ideals of the country as well as the rights of the people of the state,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022