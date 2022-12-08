Gujarat poll results expected, but don't reflect country's mood: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that the Gujarat Assembly poll results were as expected, but they don't reflect the mood of the country. "There is a different atmosphere in the country, the elections were held recently. These elections have started to show a different direction," NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said while addressing the NCP's state executive committee meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.

"There was no doubt in anyone's mind that the Gujarat elections would be one-sided, but Gujarat results don't reflect the atmosphere of the country," he said. "The results of the MCD and Himachal Pradesh Assembly, where the BJP has been defeated-- one must not forget this too," he pointed out.

He said that many decisions were taken for the convenience of one state (Gujarat), many projects had been shifted in the state, and BJP's victory is only the outcome of the same. "The result is now being seen and it has benefited BJP," Pawar claimed.

According to the latest information from the Election Commission, BJP is poised to win 156 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly having already won 135 seats and leading on 21 seats. Pawar, while addressing the party members and workers, appealed to the party workers that they should take note of the fact that they have many great tasks to do and convey it to the masses. (ANI)

