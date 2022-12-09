Left Menu

Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party not only clinched a historic victory in Gujarat, winning 156 seats in the 182-member state assembly, but also broke some more records in grabbing a good number of seats with big margins.

In two seats, Ghatlodia and Choryasi, the winning margin was close to two lakh. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who won for a second straight term from Ghatlodia, beat his nearest rival by 1.92 lakh votes.

In eight seats, the victory margin for BJP candidates ranged between 1 lakh and 1.5 lakh.

These included Vatva, Olpad, Surat West, Manjalpur, Majura, Ellisbridge, Rajkot West and Valsad.

In Valsad, BJP's Bharatbhai Patel won by 1,03,776 votes, while sitting MLA and home minister Harsh Sanghvi won from Majura by a margin of 1,16,675 votes.

There were at least 15 seats where the victory margin was between 70,000 and 1 lakh.

These included Maninagar, Kamrej, Pardi, Naroda, Naranpura, Bhavnagar Rural, Raopura, Gandevi, Bardoli, Akota, Daskroi, Navsari, Sabarmati, Sayajigunj and Vadodara city.

