Left Menu

BJP disrespected Barsha, hit campaign trail in Padampur to stand beside her: Patnaik

PTI | Bhuabneswar | Updated: 09-12-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 11:04 IST
BJP disrespected Barsha, hit campaign trail in Padampur to stand beside her: Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he personally went down to Padampur to campaign for his party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha ahead of the by-poll, as he was hurt by the ''disrespect'' shown by the BJP towards the rookie nominee.

Patnaik's comments on Thursday came shortly after Bariha scored an emphatic win against BJP's Pradip Purohit by 42,679 votes.

''People often ask me why I preferred to campaign in Padampur while refraining from doing so in the panchayat election and other by-polls.

''I was really hurt over the manner in which the state BJP leadership offended a young, educated and grief-stricken girl like Barsha, who recently lost her father,'' the CM said in a video message.

Bariha polled a total of 1,20,807 votes, while Purohit secured 78,128 votes, the Election Commission said.

''BJP's treatment towards her was disrespect to all women. So, I went and stood by Barsha like a father, a brother and a friend,'' Patnaik said.

The people of Odisha have never tolerated insult to women, nor will they ever do so, he asserted.

During the election campaign, former Union minister and Sundergarh MP Jual Oram had courted controversy by questioning Bariha's tribal status following her marriage to a non-tribal man.

Meanwhile, Bariha's father-in-law and senior BJP leader Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh echoed Patnaik, saying he and his family members were pained when a few BJP leaders launched a personal attack on her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022