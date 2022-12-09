Russia's Bout is sleeping at home, wife says
Russia's Viktor Bout is sleeping at home in Moscow after the long journey back from the United States which swapped him for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, his wife, Alla, told Reuters on Friday.
"Viktor is sleeping right now," Alla Bout told Reuters. "He has not slept for three days so he is resting."
