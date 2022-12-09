Left Menu

Farmers stage protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demand legal guarantee for MSP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 14:11 IST
Farmers stage protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demand legal guarantee for MSP
Representative image
Scores of farmers affiliated to the All India Kisan Congress on Friday gathered at the Jantar Mantar here to demand legal guarantee for MSP and compensation for the kin of farmers killed in last year's agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

The Congress' unit for farmers also accused the BJP-led central government of not cooperating with farmers and reneging on its promises made to them following which, the year-long stir at Delhi borders was suspended.

The contentious farm laws were scrapped by Parliament in November last year.

Speaking to PTI, Hargobind Singh Tiwar, joint coordinator of the AIKC, said, ''Central government is neither cooperating with the farmers nor addressing their issues. It's been over a year since the anti-farm laws protest ended, but the government's promise of ensuring MSP for farmers has not been fulfilled yet.'' ''The centre should immediately release the compensation for the families of farmers who sacrificed their lives while fighting for their rights. It is unfortunate that the centre does not even have the list of those farmers who lost their lives. How will they even release the compensation?'' he said.

Minimum support price (MSP) scheme must he implemented soon. The country still does not have a proper law for farmers which can directly benefit them, he rued.

Holding flags of the Congress party and raising slogans of ''jai jawan, jai kisan'', farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and some southern states have gathered at Jantar Mantar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

