Germany monitoring developments at Twitter with concern

The German government is "monitoring very carefully and with a certain concern" developments at Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform, a government spokesperson said on Friday.
"We have decided against TikTok" as a platform for Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the spokesperson added, speaking at a regular government news conference.
