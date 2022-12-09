Germany monitoring developments at Twitter with concern

The German government is "monitoring very carefully and with a certain concern" developments at Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

"We have decided against TikTok" as a platform for Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the spokesperson added, speaking at a regular government news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)