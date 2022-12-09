Israel's Netanyahu gets extension until Dec. 21 to try to form government
09-12-2022
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu will have until Dec. 21 to form a new government after President Isaac Herzog granted him a 10-day extension, Herzog's office said on Friday.
Netanyahu was tapped to form a new government after a Nov. 1 election. While he has secured majority support in parliament, he has yet to finalize the coalition agreements.
