Griner seems in good health and spirits, White House says

Griner seems in good health and spirits, White House says
Brittney Griner Image Credit: Wikipedia
Basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in good health and in good spirits after landing at a Texas airport on Friday, White House spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC in an interview.

Griner, who was released on Thursday after 10 months in Russian detention as part of a prisoner swap with Moscow, is headed to Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Kirby added.

