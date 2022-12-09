DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

** MOSCOW - A meeting of defence ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and Commonwealth of Independent States will be held in Moscow. ** WARSAW - French foreign trade minister Olivier Becht visits Warsaw - 1030 GMT.

** SANTIAGO - The President of the Republic of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Chile. (To Dec. 15) ** ISTANBUL - President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev arrived on working visit to Istanbul at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

** MOSCOW - Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin met with Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktybek Bekbolotov in Moscow. ** BISHKEK - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek.

** SINGAPORE - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Singapore for an official visit. ISTANBUL - Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal hosts Russian counterpart Sergei Vershinin for two days of talks expected to include issues such as the Black Sea grain agreement and the situations in Syria and Libya. (Final Day) SINGAPORE - Jose Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, will make a state visit to Singapore at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob. (To Dec. 11) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay official visits to Indonesia and Singapore. (Final Day) WASHINGTON D.C. - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Zbigniew Rau, to visit U.S. capital to attend the Washington edition of the Aspen Security Forum. (To Dec. 10) RIYADH - Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive in Riyadh. (Final Day) MONTREAL - UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-15) held in Montreal Canada. (To Dec. 19) BISHKEK/TASHKENT - Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will pay a visit to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. (To Dec. 10) BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (Final Day) LONDON - British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt will meet leaders of North Sea oil and gas producers to discuss the government's windfall tax. HELSINKI - The Minister of Defence of the Republic of Kosovo Armend Mehaj will visit Finland. LONDON - British Foreign Minister James Cleverly and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hold joint news conference in London. The ministers will discuss support for Ukraine, cooperation on energy and action on climate change. MANILA - Philippine Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno holds a media briefing on the sovereign wealth fund creation being pushed by the Marcos administration - 0430 GMT. ALICANTE, SPAIN - Spain's government is hosting the Euro-Mediterranean Summit (9MED) in Alicante, attended by the leaders of the Mediterranean countries from France, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, Slovenia and Croatia, as well as Spain. LUXEMBOURG/AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS - Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh pays official visits to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Kingdom of Belgium. (To Dec. 15) RIGA - Prime Minister of Latvia Arturs Krisjanis Karins, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte meet in Riga. BISHKEK - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Bishkek. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas attend Digital Summit in Berlin - 1330 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas in Berlin - 1500 GMT. TOKYO - Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and defence minister Yasukazu Hamada meet their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles at a 2+2 meeting in Tokyo - 0830 GMT. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia plans to host a Chinese-Arab summit, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping. MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the virtual Eurasian Economic Union summit. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 ** ISLAMABAD - Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha visits Azad Jammu and Kashmir to meet with officials during his visit to Pakistan. (To Dec 12) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 12

** BERLIN - Poland President Andrzej Duda will travel to Berlin, is due to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier – 1345 GMT. BRUSSELS - Eastern Partnership Foreign Ministers meeting. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 ** PARIS - France hosts an international conference to address Ukraine's urgent needs for the winter as the war with Russia, which led to numerous attacks on the country's infrastructure, drags on. French president Emmanuel Macron to make speech and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to make speech via video link - 0630 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU energy ministers hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss a proposal for a temporary gas market corrections mechanism. JAKARTA - U.S., Japan, and South Korea meet in Indonesia's capital Jakarta to discuss North Korea following the country's recent missile aggression. STRASBOURG - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gives a statement at the European Parliament on the prospects for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine - 1400 GMT. LISBON - Portugese Prime Minister Antonio Costa debates with lawmakers in preparation for the European Council - 1100 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Washington hosts U.S.-Africa summit. (To Dec. 15) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

** DUBLIN - Ireland Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks at launch of OECD report on Irish economy – 0930 GMT. ** BANGKOK - Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith gives a keynote address at a World Bank event - 0220 GMT. BRUSSELS - Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh to attend ASEAN-EU commemorative summit. BRUSSELS - EU-ASEAN Summit. SUVA - Fijian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 TUNIS - Tunisian Assembly of People's Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 GENEVA, Switzerland - World Trade Organization General Council meeting (To Dec. 20). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 AMMAN - French President Emmanuel Macron holds second Iraq conference in Amman. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 SAUDI ARABIA - Stage of Dakar Rally 2022 (To Jan. 15) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 1 TALLINN - 13th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 3 MANILA - Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos starts his multi-day state visit to China upon invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping. (To Jan. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 BURMA - 75th anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 5 PALM SPRINGS, Ca - 33rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. (To Jan. 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 7 PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 44th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

** SALEN, SWEDEN - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto address the opening of the annual "Society and Defence" forum. PORTO-NOVO - Beninese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 9 MEXICO CITY - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to meet President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau in Mexico. (To Jan. 10) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - 12th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hosts a meeting with the country's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos – 0630 GMT. HAITI - 13th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 PRAGUE - Czech Republic holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 14 TUNISIA - 13th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2023. (To Jan. 22) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 16 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2023. (To Jan. 18) DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2023 annual meeting in Davos. (To Jan. 20) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 23 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 EGYPT - 12th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 KINSHASA/JUBA - Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 NICOSIA - Presidency of Cyprus Election. LOS ANGELES - 65th Annual Grammy Awards. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2023 (to Feb. 21). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting.

