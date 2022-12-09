Putin: There were some problems supplying newly mobilised troops

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Friday that there there had been some problems procuring equipment and clothes for the hundreds of thousands of troops Moscow has conscripted to fight in Ukraine in recent months.

At a news conference in Bishkek, he said some of the issues related to supplying the 300,000 men who were called up in a mobilisation drive in September and October were now easing.

