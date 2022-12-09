Left Menu

AAP to contest at least 25 seats in Mizoram next year: Senior leader

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP is preparing to contest at least 25 out of 40 seats in the Mizoram assembly polls, slated to be held next year, a senior party leader said on Friday.AAPs organising chairman in Mizoram Andrew Lalremkima, during a press conference, also said that the party is on the lookout for suitable candidates that it could nominate for the upcoming elections.We are on the hunt for courageous and upright people who could be fielded as party candidates for the assembly polls.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:35 IST
AAP to contest at least 25 seats in Mizoram next year: Senior leader
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is preparing to contest at least 25 out of 40 seats in the Mizoram assembly polls, slated to be held next year, a senior party leader said on Friday.

AAP's organising chairman in Mizoram Andrew Lalremkima, during a press conference, also said that the party is on the lookout for ''suitable candidates'' that it could nominate for the upcoming elections.

''We are on the hunt for courageous and upright people who could be fielded as party candidates for the assembly polls. We will contest at least 25 seats in Mizoram next year. Our leaders in Delhi, including party founder Arvind Kejriwal, will campaign for our candidates,'' he said. Lalremkima also pointed out that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which is just ten years old, has secured the status of a national party after securing five seats and nearly 13 per cent vote share in the recently concluded Gujarat assembly polls. He asserted that his party would perform well in Mizoram next year, with its ''support base steadily growing in the state''.

The AAP is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab.

Joseph Biakthianghlima, the organising secretary of AAP in Mizoram, told PTI that the party, which established its base in the state in April, had since been recruiting members.

''We will contest a minimum of 25 seats, if not more. Our party actually has plans to field candidates from as many constituencies as possible,'' Biakthianghlima added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022