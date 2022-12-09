Left Menu

Europe's rights watchdog asks Poland to change the way it appoints judges

The government has said the changes were needed to improve efficiency and rid the judiciary of remnants of the 1945-89 Communist era, but the EU top court and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) have found they violated international rules. The Council of Europe Committee of Ministers discussed this week how Poland implemented the ECHR's rulings in such cases.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 09-12-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 20:01 IST
Europe's rights watchdog asks Poland to change the way it appoints judges
  • Country:
  • Poland

The Council of Europe Committee of Ministers called on Poland on Friday to change its procedure for appointing judges, which it said in its current form may result in multiple violations of the right to a fair trial. In power since 2015, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party has clashed with European institutions over issues ranging from judicial reforms and refugees to climate change and LGBT rights.

Its reforms included changing the composition of the body that decides on judicial appointments and creating a disputed disciplinary chamber for judges. The chamber was dismantled this year under EU pressure, but was replaced with a body that critics said is similar. The government has said the changes were needed to improve efficiency and rid the judiciary of remnants of the 1945-89 Communist era, but the EU top court and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) have found they violated international rules.

The Council of Europe Committee of Ministers discussed this week how Poland implemented the ECHR's rulings in such cases. The ministers recalled that the main problem in the Polish judiciary was new rules which "enabled interference by the executive and the legislature in judicial appointments" and that has affected appointments of judges.

A top Polish court ruled in March that the ECHR could not question the appointment of Polish judges. The ministers said they were concerned that Poland failed to take adequate remedial action on judicial appointments and called on authorities to provide the Committee with their assessment of measures still necessary by March 15.

The 46-member Council of Europe was formed after World War Two to protect human rights and the rule of law across the continent. It is separate from the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022