Left Menu

Himachal Congress Legislature Party meeting begins to discuss appointment of next CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-12-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 20:14 IST
Himachal Congress Legislature Party meeting begins to discuss appointment of next CM
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting of newly elected Congress MLAs got underway in Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla Friday evening.

The MLAs are expected to pass a resolution authorising the Congress president to pick the legislature party leader who will be the next chief minister.

The meeting started at the Congress office here amid show of strength by the chief minister aspirants.

State party chief Pratibha Singh, leader of the opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and head of the election campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu reached the party office along with their supporters, who raised slogans in their favour.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

Two Congress observers - Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former CM of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda -- and AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022