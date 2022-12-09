Left Menu

Himachal: Amid high drama over CM, Congress holds meet at party HQ

Amid the debate surrounding the chief minister for Himachal Pradesh, the Congress on Friday held a meeting with the party's observer Bhupesh Baghel, state in-charge Rajeev Shukla, probable CM Pratibha Singh, and all the elected MLAs, at its Shimla headquarters.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 21:29 IST
Himachal: Amid high drama over CM, Congress holds meet at party HQ
Meeting of Congress leaders inside in Shimla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the debate surrounding the chief minister for Himachal Pradesh, the Congress on Friday held a meeting with the party's observer Bhupesh Baghel, state in-charge Rajeev Shukla, probable CM Pratibha Singh, and all the elected MLAs, at its Shimla headquarters. The meeting also comprised the party's state co-in charge Gurkirat Singh Kotli, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leaders Sanjay Dutt and Tajinder Singh Bittu.

Earlier on Friday, supporters of Congress' Himachal president Pratibha Singh gathered outside the party's Shimla headquarters and demanded that she be named the next chief minister. Amid sloganeering, they said the party got a winning mandate only under her leadership and it would be a huge mistake on the part of the high command if she is not considered for the position.

On Thursday, the Congress came out victorious in the Assembly elections, winning 40 seats. While BJP could only aggregate 25 seats in the final tally, the difference in vote share between the two parties was less than 1 per cent. However, finalising its chief ministerial candidate for the hill-state is emerging a tricky task for the Congress, with many, including Pratibha Singh, widow of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh including the widow of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh who led the party's electoral charge in the state, former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022