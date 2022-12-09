Left Menu

Saudi Arabia wants ties with both China and U.S., says foreign minister

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 09-12-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 22:59 IST
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Thursday after a China-Arab summit hosted by Riyadh that the kingdom wants to cooperate with both the United States and China - economic rivals - and that while competition was good, polarisation was not.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, asked in a news conference about Washington's denial of Saudi mediation efforts in a Russia-U.S. prisoner swap - said he was aware of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's "personal mediation efforts" to release U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.

