Left Menu

"Bihar has rejected Nitish Kumar and Mahagatbandhan, kept faith in PM Modi": Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras after BJP wins Kurhani bypolls

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras in an interview with ANI said that the by-poll results also prove that Nitish Kumar, who used to claim himself as the leader of the downtrodden and the Dalit community has been rejected by the people. The people have established their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 23:40 IST
"Bihar has rejected Nitish Kumar and Mahagatbandhan, kept faith in PM Modi": Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras after BJP wins Kurhani bypolls
Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after BJP won Bihar's Kurhani bypoll, Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday said that the people of Bihar have rejected Nitish Kumar and the Mahagatbandhan. "The people of Bihar have rejected Nitish Kumar and the Mahagatbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the Kurhani bypolls," said Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

The Union Minister, in an interview with ANI, said that bypoll results also prove that the people rejected Nitish Kumar, who used to claim himself as the leader of the downtrodden and the Dalit community. The people have established their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the bypolls, he added.

He also claimed that the NDA will win the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections with flying colours under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to him, from Bihar, the NDA will be winning the same number of seats as the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Talking about the landslide victory of the BJP in the just concluded Gujarat Assembly Elections, the Union Minister said that no party has had such a massive victory since independence and BJP has won under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

When questioned about BJP's defeat in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP leader said that the NDA might have won fewer seats, but the difference in the percentage of votes is just one per cent. "I welcome the decision of the people of Himachal Pradesh", he said. Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Narendra Modi is the most popular leader not only in the country, but also in the whole world. There is no leader in India who can match the popularity of PM Modi."

The results of the Gujarat polls were declared on Thursday, with the BJP having a landslide victory in the Assembly Elections. Regardless of the anti-incumbency factor and intense campaigning by the opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP registered a win in 156 seats in the 182-member legislative assembly. However, the BJP lost to the Congress by a few numbers in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan sabha elections by managing to win only 25 seats as compared to 40 of the Congress in the 68-seat assembly. The rest of the seats were won by independent candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022