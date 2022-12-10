Left Menu

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership

In fact, he made his own committee to foment trouble but he did not get any response, with leaders nominated to the committee distancing themselves from him, said Valtoha.Meanwhile, the disciplinary committee has also issued a show-cause notice to Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala, asking him to explain his recent conduct to the committee.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 19:17 IST
SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday expelled Jagmeet Brar from its primary membership for indulging in alleged anti-party activities.

The decision was announced by the party's disciplinary committee chairman Sikandar Singh Maluka after a meeting of the committee. Brar, who had been invited to give his explanation to the committee in person, skipped the meeting, Maluka said.

Former MP Brar was summoned after he claimed that some party leaders had joined his parallel group called the Unity and Coordination Panel.

Maluka said the party had given Brar ample opportunities to explain his actions.

''First a show-cause notice was issued to him. When the reply in this regard was found unsatisfactory, the leader was asked to explain his view in person,'' Maluka added.

He said Brar had requested him to postpone the date of his physical appearance before the committee on December 6, claiming he had to attend the 'bhog' ceremony of a party worker.

''However he chose to attend a public meeting organised by expelled leader Bibi Jagir Kaur on that date,'' said Maluka.

It was clear that Brar was hatching conspiracies against the SAD, even as he publicly professed that he was trying to strengthen it, Maulka added.

If the expelled leader was sincere towards strengthening the party, he would have stayed within party discipline and worked as per the guidelines given by the party president, he said.

''Instead of doing this, he announced his own committees, which cannot be tolerated,'' Maluka said.

He also highlighted how the party had given due honour to the rebel leader by inducting him into the SAD's core committee, appointing him as a senior vice-president and even allocating him a party ticket.

''But despite getting such honour, he acted as per his old traits,'' said Maluka.

Disciplinary committee member Virsa Singh Valtoha said Brar had indulged in ''double-speak'' all along.

''His actions have always been the furthest from strengthening the party. In fact, he made his own committee to foment trouble but he did not get any response, with leaders nominated to the committee distancing themselves from him,'' said Valtoha.

Meanwhile, the disciplinary committee has also issued a show-cause notice to Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala, asking him to explain his recent conduct to the committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022