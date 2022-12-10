Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL58 LDALL HIMACHAL Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal chief minister, Mukesh Agnihotri Deputy CM Shimla: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA and chairman of the Congress' state election campaign committee, will be the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, while Mukesh Agnihotri will be his deputy.

BOM18 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-2ND LD BJP-PATEL Bhupendra Patel to continue as Gujarat Chief Minister for second term, to take oath on Monday Gandhinagar: Bhupendra Patel will continue as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term with the newly-elected MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) electing him as leader of the legislative party on Saturday.

MDS14 AP-CYCLONE-LD RAINS Cyclone Mandous aftermath: Heavy rains witnessed in southern Amaravati: Heavy rains lashed several parts of south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh early on Saturday after cyclonic storm 'Mandous' made landfall off Mamallapuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

DEL55 PREZ-2NDLD HUMAN RIGHTS Must consider environmental dimension of justice now: Prez Murmu New Delhi: Climate change is knocking on the doors and people in poorer nations are going to pay a ''heavier price'' for the degradation of the environment, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday and asserted that society must now consider the environmental dimension of justice.

DEL53 NHRC-HUMAN RIGHTS-LD MISHRA Delay in hazardous waste disposal abuse of right to health of Bhopal gas tragedy survivors: NHRC chief New Delhi: Tonnes of hazardous waste is lying at the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy site and delay in its disposal contaminates groundwater and soil, which is a ''direct abuse'' of the right to health of survivors and locals, NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra said on Saturday.

DEL57 DEF-IAF CHIEF Need to focus on preparations for prolonged wars: IAF chief New Delhi: The ongoing conflict in Ukraine that began in February has brought to focus the need for making preparations for prolonged wars instead of short and swift operations, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said on Saturday.

DEL56 EC-AADHAAR 55-56 cr voters have linked Aadhaar details with electoral rolls: EC officials New Delhi: Nearly 56 crore of the approximately 95 crore registered voters have linked their Aadhaar details with the electoral rolls, an exercise the government and the Election Commission believe would weed out duplicate entries from the voters list.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-WEB SERIES SC grants anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit in FIRs lodged over the web series ''Tandav''. FOREIGN FGN16 COP15-INDIA-THREATENED-SPECIES Andaman Smoothhound, Himalayan Fritillary among 29 new threatened species in India: IUCN Montreal: White-cheeked Dancing Frog, Andaman Smoothhound shark and Yellow Himalayan Fritillary are among 29 new species assessed in India that are under threat, according to the latest update to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List unveiled during the COP15 biodiversity conference here in Canada. By Shakoor Rather PTI RDT RDT

