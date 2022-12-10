Left Menu

Got lucrative offers to back AAP during MCD elections: BJP councillor

BJP councillor Monika Pant on Saturday alleged that she was approached by Shikha Garg with a lucrative offer for supporting the Aam Aadmi Party during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 23:15 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Monika Pant on Saturday alleged that she was approached by a woman Shikha Garg with a lucrative offer for supporting the Aam Aadmi Party during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Party leader and Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said, "We are going to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to file a complaint."

AAP is yet to respond to the allegation. Meanwhile, with the new joining, the number of AAP councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will rise to 136. While the number of Congress councillors will come down to seven.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the MCD polls with 134 of the total 250 wards in the national capital's civic body polls, uprooting the 15-year rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As the Delhi State Election Commission announced the final results on Wednesday, AAP won 134 wards, while BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress only managed to get 9 wards while three wards were bagged by Independents.

The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4, with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray. However, the low voter turnout did not prove to be an indicator of pro-incumbency. (ANI)

