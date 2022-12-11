Left Menu

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal Pradesh CM, Mukesh Agnihotri as Deputy CM

The names of Sukhu, 58, who headed the partys campaign committee, and Agnihotri, 60, who was the leader of the opposition, were announced by central observers Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagheland former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda after the CLP meeting on Saturday late evening.Later, designated Chief Minister Sukhu presented his claim to form a new government in Himachal Pradesh to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan here.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-12-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 10:23 IST
Leader of Congress Legislature Party Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will take oath as the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister at the historic Ridge here at 1.30 pm Sunday.

Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Senior leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the oath-taking ceremony.

A few cabinet ministers will also take the oath.

The maximum number of cabinet ministers could be 12, including the chief minister. The cabinet would be expanded later.

The names of Sukhu, 58, who headed the party's campaign committee, and Agnihotri, 60, who was the leader of the opposition, were announced by central observers Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagheland former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda after the CLP meeting on Saturday late evening.

Later, designated Chief Minister Sukhu presented his claim to form a new government in Himachal Pradesh to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan here. He was accompanied by a team of party’s central observers, in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh. A formal letter was handed over to the Governor staking claim to form a new government in the hill state.

The supporters of Pratibha Singh had lodged their protest over the name of Sukhu as the Chief Minister. However, Singh later said that she accepts the decision of the party’s high command.

Sukhu will be the first Congress leader from Lower Himachal -- comprising areas merged in Himachal in 1966 such as Nalagarh, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra and lower hills of Kullu -- to occupy the top post. He will be the second chief minister from Hamirpur district, after BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

