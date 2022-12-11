Left Menu

BJP conspired against JD(U) in 2020 Bihar assembly polls: Nitish

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-12-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 14:49 IST
BJP conspired against JD(U) in 2020 Bihar assembly polls: Nitish
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday accused the BJP of working against the JD(U) in the 2020 assembly elections despite being in an alliance at that time.

He reaffirmed that parties opposed to the BJP can win with a ''huge majority'' in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if they agree to join hands.

Addressing the plenary session of his Janata Dal (United) here, Kumar alleged that his party's unsatisfactory performance in the last assembly elections was because of the then alliance partner BJP.

''They (BJP) should be reminded that never before had our party won fewer seats, either in assembly polls of 2005 or 2010. In 2020, we suffered as they tried to ensure the defeat of our candidates,'' said the JD(U) de facto leader about his former alliance partner which he did not mention by name.

The longest-serving chief minister of the state recounted his reluctance to run for another term in office but agreeing to do the same upon the BJP's insistence.

''But Bihar was not getting anything (from the BJP government at the Centre). The demand for special status was not accepted. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) belongs to a state which has been prosperous since British Raj. The nation cannot progress without developing the poorer ones,'' he added.

''I must say if all parties opposed to them (BJP) come together, such a grouping can rest assured of a huge majority. But the ball is in the court of all such parties. I will keep trying to make it happen,'' 71-year-old politician said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022