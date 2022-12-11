Left Menu

"May join BJP after consulting people," says Gujarat AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani

Bhayani is one of the five AAP MLAs who were elected from Arvind Kejriwal's party in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 22:27 IST
"May join BJP after consulting people," says Gujarat AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani
AAP MLA from Gujarat Bhupat Bhayani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Visavadar, Bhupat Bhayani on Sunday indicated that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if it benefits farmers and people of his constituency. Bhayani is one of the five AAP MLAs who were elected from Arvind Kejriwal's party in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections.

"I have been associated with BJP since 2001. And I left BJP two years ago. I have grown up with the ideology of RSS since childhood so my line of thinking is clear. Right now I am not going to join BJP. I will talk to people of my constituency and then take a decision," Bhayani said "I have no plan to join BJP, but if it benefits farmers and people of my area, I may join, but that too after consulting people," added the AAP MLA.

Bhayani won by a margin of 7,063 votes in Visavadar constituency. Bhayani got 65675 votes while BJP candidate Harshad Kumar Ribadiya Ribadiya bagged 58,771 votes.

BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly election with a whopping 156 out of the 182 Assembly seats, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in 1960. Meanwhile, Congress bagged 17 seats while AAP managed to win 5 seats. BJP's vote share was recorded at 52.50 percent, Congress logged 27.28 percent while AAP witnessed vote share of 12.92 percent. The Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases -- on December 1 and 5. The approximate voter turnout in the second phase was 59.11 percent and in the first 63.14 percent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022