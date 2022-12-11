Telangana: TDP leader stages protest demanding procurement of paddy from farmers

To highlight the plight of farmers, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Devineni Uma staged a protest on Sunday along with farmers on National Highway-30 demanding immediate procurement of paddy from farmers of the state. TDP leaders and farmers protested at the Mylavaram-Chhattisgarh-NH 30.

Large quantities of paddy were seen dumped by farmers in Mylavaram market Yard on NH-30. Deveneni also raised slogans in support of the aggrieved farmers.

"There is no proper procurement policy. There is no one who cares about the changing colour of grains," said, Deveneni. 'They (govt) said volunteers will come and procure the grains through 'Rythu Bharosa Kendras'. but no one came to farmers so far," he added.

Rythu Bharosa Kendras was launched by the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S.Jaggan Mohan Reddy on 15 October 2019 to provide a one-stop solution to all the farmer's needs. "Farmers have harvested the crops after working hard and ploughing the fields. During the TDP regime, we took care of farmers and their harvest," he added.

"There is no one coming forward to procure their paddy grains thrashed ten days ago. There are no bags left in RBKs where the grains are to be stored," Deveneni said. Earlier in April this year, K Chandrashekhar Rao requested all the farmers in the state to not sell their crops at a rate lesser than the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Telangana Government has been demanding the Centre to procure the entire paddy produced in the State. Last year, a delegation of Ministers from the State had even met union Ministers to make a clear announcement on paddy procurement, including the quantity. However, there has been no amicable solution obtained to the problem yet. (ANI)

