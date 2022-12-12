Left Menu

Macron: Presentation of planned French pensions reform pushed back to January

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-12-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 15:50 IST
Macron: Presentation of planned French pensions reform pushed back to January
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that his government would push back the presentation of a planned pensions reform, which had been due this week, until January.

"Several political parties went through leadership votes in the last few days and have changed their leaders (...). It seemed appropriate to postpone the announcement by a few days or a few weeks and therefore rather than doing it on Dec. 15 we'll do it on Jan. 10", Macron said.

France's Les Republicains, a crucial partner for Macron's reform plans as he lacks an absolute majority in parliament, on Sunday elected Eric Ciotti, a staunch law-and-order conservative as their new leader.

